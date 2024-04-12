Listed companies invited to participate in 2024 Sanlam ESG Barometer research

A major challenge for the country is to secure funding for decarbonisation efforts, especially as it relates to ensuring a just transition to a low-carbon economy to mitigate against job and livelihood losses and the erosion of development gains post-1994. This includes funding for job reskilling, economic diversification and the repurposing of mining land and facilities.

For optimal results, it is crucial to conduct substantive on-the-ground research to determine, from affected communities, what the financial, livelihood and social impact, among other issues, of the initiatives will be, and the findings to be incorporated into transition implementation plans.

Support for the objectives of a just transition falls within the focus and mandate of South African and global companies.

The 2023 Sanlam ESG Barometer report, however, published in partnership with Business Day and researched by Krutham, highlighted the ironic situation that had evolved in international markets where funding for ESG initiatives in SA was being blocked by ESG screening methodologies that direct investments to countries with high ESG scores.

The opposite is required: investments need to be directed towards areas most in need of funding to reduce emissions and accelerate social development.

The 2023 Sanlam ESG Barometer report therefore focused on ESG additionality, which is forward-looking. It assessed the impact that an investment will make on future ESG performance, and the investment is seen as a tool to actively drive transformative and tangible, measurable change.

Research has begun for the 2024 instalment of the Sanlam ESG Barometer report, where additionality will again be central along with a stronger focus on social issues.

As we edge closer to the 2030 deadline set for the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the role that companies play in meeting these targets becomes critical.

Recognising this call to action, the 2024 Sanlam ESG Barometer, in partnership with Business Day and Krutham, will delve deeper into the alignment between company ESG practices and the SDGs. It will look at how companies integrate SDGs into their ESG strategies as well as the barriers in adopting SDGs across different contexts and sectors.

The research is also being expanded to Kenya and all listed companies are invited to participate. By doing this, Krutham's researchers hope to gauge how ESG principles are integrated and implemented across two major African economies.