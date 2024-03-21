Discovery Building at Sandton, Picture: Freddy Mavunda.
Discovery has reported a 13% rise in normalised operating profit for the six months to end-December, which it said demonstrates the group’s resilience and strong underlying growth. Business Day TV spoke to CEO Adrian Gore for more detail.
WATCH: Discovery delivers ‘robust’ first half performance
Business Day TV speaks to CEO Adrian Gore
