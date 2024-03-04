Business Day TV talks to Loyiso Mpeta from Unum Capiital
Bidvest has delivered a 5.3% rise in half-year headline earnings per share, as seven of the diversified industry group’s divisions reported growth. Business Day TV unpacked the numbers with Bidvest CEO Mpumi Madisa.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Bidvest grows first-half earnings 5%
Business Day TV speaks to CEO Mpumi Madisa
