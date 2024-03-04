Companies

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Bidvest grows first-half earnings 5%

Business Day TV speaks to CEO Mpumi Madisa

04 March 2024 - 19:58
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Bidvest CEO Mpumi Madisa. Picture: MASI LOSI
Bidvest CEO Mpumi Madisa. Picture: MASI LOSI

Bidvest has delivered a 5.3% rise in half-year headline earnings per share, as seven of the diversified industry group’s divisions reported growth. Business Day TV unpacked the numbers with Bidvest CEO Mpumi Madisa.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
The Courier Guy gets picked up by Adenia
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
2.
Spar to lend money to ailing shops
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Pick n Pay seeks liquidation of franchisee’s ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
RCL to unbundle and list Rainbow Chicken
Companies / Industrials
5.
Canal+ will make a mandatory offer to MultiChoice ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Related Articles

Bidvest on the prowl for assets

Companies / Industrials

SAM MKOKELI: Jardine’s vanity project just muddied the political waters

Business

Black women-owned consortium takes a slice of Bidvest International Logistics

Companies / Transport & Tourism

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.