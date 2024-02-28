Black women-owned consortium takes a slice of Bidvest International Logistics
Greenpoint Capital has thrown its weight behind the deal
28 February 2024 - 19:55
Specialist private credit investment management firm Greenpoint Capital has thrown its weight behind a BEE consortium’s bid to acquire a stake in Bidvest International Logistics (BIL).
Bidvest sold a 37.5% stake in BIL to a black women-owned consortium during the 2023 financial year, according to its latest annual report...
