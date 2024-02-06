Companies

WATCH: How power cuts and logistics crunch are affecting AECI

Business Day TV speaks to AECI CEO Holger Riemensperger

06 February 2024 - 21:03
AECI CEO Holger Riemensperger. Picture: SUPPLIED
Government officials and mining industry leaders have gathered at the African Mining Indaba2024 to discuss some of the issues faced by the sector. At the top of the list is the unstable electricity supply and a logistics crises, which have lead to a decline in production. Business Day TV spoke to AECI CEO Holger Riemensperger about how these issues have filtered through to AECI, as the firm has exposure to that sector.

