AECI ropes in specialist lawyers to support CEO’s critical skills visa application
According to a recent government report, less than half of critical skills visas were granted between 2015 to 2021
06 November 2023 - 10:28
UPDATED 06 November 2023 - 15:26
Multinational explosives and chemicals group AECI has roped in specialist lawyers to support its CEO Holger Riemensperger in obtaining a critical skills visa, more than six months after he was appointed in the role and highlighting hurdles companies face to bring skills from overseas into the country.
The Johannesburg-based group said on Monday that until his visa is granted, Riemensperger will continue to be based in his home country, Germany...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.