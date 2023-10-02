AECI appoints Rochelle Gabriels as new finance chief
Gabriels will also join the board as an executive director
02 October 2023 - 19:54
Chemicals and explosives group AECI has chosen Rochelle Gabriels as its new CFO. She will also join the company’s board as an executive director.
“In addition to these roles, her extended portfolio will include mergers and acquisitions, IT, enterprise risk management and strategic projects,” the company said on Monday...
