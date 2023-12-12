Indonesia to audit TikTok, Tokopedia trial e-commerce tie-up

Jakarta — China’s TikTok and Indonesia’s tech group GoTo will carry out a trial e-commerce partnership for several months as regulators assess its impact on small merchants in the Southeast Asian country, Indonesia’s trade minister said on Tuesday.
TikTok said on Monday it agreed to spend $840m to buy most of GoTo’s e-commerce unit Tokopedia after Indonesia banned online shopping on social media platforms in September, citing the need to protect small businesses and users’ data.
The two firms said their partnership will begin on Tuesday with a pilot period carried out in close consultation with and supervision by relevant regulators.
“We will give a three to four months period for trial because technology is not an easy thing. Maybe efforts to perfect it would be needed,” Indonesia’s trade minister Zulkifli Hasan said.
“The main purpose of the trial is to help sellers so they can run their business again (after suspension of TikTok Shop),” he said.
Zulkifli said the ministry will audit and assess the partnership after the trial period, adding the regulation is aimed at protecting small businesses which employ 90% of the country’s workforce.
TikTok has been looking to translate its 125-million user base in Indonesia into a substantial source of e-commerce revenue, as the country’s e-commerce gross merchandise value is forecast to more than double to $160bn by 2030.
Analysts said the deal with Tokopedia, Indonesia's biggest e-commerce platform with 67-million users, would help TikTok become a stronger rival to established competitors such as Shopee owned by Singapore-headquartered Sea and Lazada owned by Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba.
Jefferies analysts said in a note that the pilot programme was expected to have the same user experience as before with TikTok Shop, noting its fast growth pace in Indonesia.
They said TikTok Shop’s total online transaction value tripled to $6bn this year before the ban, a milestone that took 10 years for Tokopedia to reach.
Indonesia to audit TikTok, Tokopedia trial e-commerce tie-up
Jakarta — China’s TikTok and Indonesia’s tech group GoTo will carry out a trial e-commerce partnership for several months as regulators assess its impact on small merchants in the Southeast Asian country, Indonesia’s trade minister said on Tuesday.
TikTok said on Monday it agreed to spend $840m to buy most of GoTo’s e-commerce unit Tokopedia after Indonesia banned online shopping on social media platforms in September, citing the need to protect small businesses and users’ data.
The two firms said their partnership will begin on Tuesday with a pilot period carried out in close consultation with and supervision by relevant regulators.
“We will give a three to four months period for trial because technology is not an easy thing. Maybe efforts to perfect it would be needed,” Indonesia’s trade minister Zulkifli Hasan said.
“The main purpose of the trial is to help sellers so they can run their business again (after suspension of TikTok Shop),” he said.
Zulkifli said the ministry will audit and assess the partnership after the trial period, adding the regulation is aimed at protecting small businesses which employ 90% of the country’s workforce.
TikTok has been looking to translate its 125-million user base in Indonesia into a substantial source of e-commerce revenue, as the country’s e-commerce gross merchandise value is forecast to more than double to $160bn by 2030.
Analysts said the deal with Tokopedia, Indonesia's biggest e-commerce platform with 67-million users, would help TikTok become a stronger rival to established competitors such as Shopee owned by Singapore-headquartered Sea and Lazada owned by Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba.
Jefferies analysts said in a note that the pilot programme was expected to have the same user experience as before with TikTok Shop, noting its fast growth pace in Indonesia.
They said TikTok Shop’s total online transaction value tripled to $6bn this year before the ban, a milestone that took 10 years for Tokopedia to reach.
Reuters
Abused women take to online channel for help and justice in SA
Elon Musk’s X has far fewer content moderators than rivals, EU says
Do your best to fight disinformation, EU urges TikTok
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
TikTok to pump $1.5bn into GoTo unit to restart Indonesian e-commerce
Nepal to ban TikTok, saying it ‘disturbs goodwill and harmony’
Microsoft and Google decide not to challenge gatekeeper label
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.