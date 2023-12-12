Companies

Indonesia to audit TikTok, Tokopedia trial e-commerce tie-up

12 December 2023 - 09:25
by Ananda Teresia
File photo: DADO RUVIC/REUTERS
Jakarta — China’s TikTok and Indonesia’s tech group GoTo will carry out a trial e-commerce partnership for several months as regulators assess its impact on small merchants in the Southeast Asian country, Indonesia’s trade minister said on Tuesday.

TikTok said on Monday it agreed to spend $840m to buy most of GoTo’s e-commerce unit Tokopedia after Indonesia banned online shopping on social media platforms in September, citing the need to protect small businesses and users’ data.

The two firms said their partnership will begin on Tuesday with a pilot period carried out in close consultation with and supervision by relevant regulators.

“We will give a three to four months period for trial because technology is not an easy thing. Maybe efforts to perfect it would be needed,” Indonesia’s trade minister Zulkifli Hasan said.

“The main purpose of the trial is to help sellers so they can run their business again (after suspension of TikTok Shop),” he said.

Zulkifli said the ministry will audit and assess the partnership after the trial period, adding the regulation is aimed at protecting small businesses which employ 90% of the country’s workforce.

TikTok has been looking to translate its 125-million user base in Indonesia into a substantial source of e-commerce revenue, as the country’s e-commerce gross merchandise value is forecast to more than double to $160bn by 2030.

Analysts said the deal with Tokopedia, Indonesia's biggest e-commerce platform with 67-million users, would help TikTok become a stronger rival to established competitors such as Shopee owned by Singapore-headquartered Sea and Lazada owned by Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba.

Jefferies analysts said in a note that the pilot programme was expected to have the same user experience as before with TikTok Shop, noting its fast growth pace in Indonesia.

They said TikTok Shop’s total online transaction value tripled to $6bn this year before the ban, a milestone that took 10 years for Tokopedia to reach.

Reuters

Abused women take to online channel for help and justice in SA

The need for support is clear in SA, where violence against women is deep and widespread, and impunity for perpetrators is common
National
1 month ago

Elon Musk’s X has far fewer content moderators than rivals, EU says

Musk fired many employees responsible for monitoring and regulating content amid the spread of disinformation on the platform
World
1 month ago

Do your best to fight disinformation, EU urges TikTok

EU tells video hosting service TikTok it needs to protect citizens — especially children and teenagers — against illegal content and disinformation.
Companies
1 month ago
