WATCH: Bob van Dijk steps down as CEO of Naspers and Prosus

Business Day TV spoke to Business Day's technology correspondent, Mudiwa Gavaza

19 September 2023 - 16:13
by Business Day TV
Naspers CEO Bob van Dijk has quit. Picture: MASI LOSI
Naspers CEO Bob van Dijk has quit. Picture: MASI LOSI

Bob van Dijk has stepped down as CEO of Naspers and Prosus. Van Dijk took the helm at Naspers in April 2014 and became CEO of Prosus when it listed on Amsterdam’s Euronext in 2019. He has been replaced on an interim basis by Ervin Tu, the group's former chief investment officer. Business Day TV spoke to Business Day technology correspondent Mudiwa Gavaza for more detail.

Or listen to full audio

