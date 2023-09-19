WATCH: Bob van Dijk steps down as CEO of Naspers and Prosus

Naspers CEO Bob van Dijk has quit. Picture: MASI LOSI
Bob van Dijk has stepped down as CEO of Naspers and Prosus. Van Dijk took the helm at Naspers in April 2014 and became CEO of Prosus when it listed on Amsterdam’s Euronext in 2019. He has been replaced on an interim basis by Ervin Tu, the group's former chief investment officer. Business Day TV spoke to Business Day technology correspondent Mudiwa Gavaza for more detail.
