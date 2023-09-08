Caxton enters coffee cup market as packaging business excels
The printing and publishing group has been helped by people choosing to buy takeaways when there are power cuts
08 September 2023 - 15:55
More people opting to buy takeaways when there is load-shedding boosted Caxton’s largest segment by profit and the printing and publishing group has now entered the coffee cup market as it looks for new products.
The company, valued at about R3.7bn on the JSE, said on Friday in its results for the year to end-June that the sales of its varied packaging operations grew 28% year on year, with some of it coming from cold cups...
