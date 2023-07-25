Mpact flags surge in interim earnings
Packaging and recycling group says it will benefit from an improved performance at its plastics segment and higher selling prices in the paper division
25 July 2023 - 14:54
Packaging manufacturer Mpact forecasts interim earnings will surge by as much as almost 40% on an improved performance in its plastics segment and higher selling prices in the paper division.
But the paper and plastics packager, which is valued at R4bn on the JSE, warned that net debt had increased by R313m to R2.6bn after investing R843m in capital projects...
