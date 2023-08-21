Bloomberg LP names new CEO and brings in Mark Carney in major overhaul

Former Bank of England governor Mark Carney speaks in Washington, the US. Picture: REUTERS
New York — Bloomberg LP will appoint product head CEO Vlad Kliatchko as its new CEO and has appointed former Bank of England governor Mark Carney as chair of its new board of directors, according to an internal memo by billionaire Michael Bloomberg sent to employees.
Online business publication The Information first reported the changes. JP Zammitt will become president and Patti Roskill will be the new CFO, the memo said, adding that the company will form a new board.
New members will be appointed to the board and existing members will become emeritus, according to the memo.
Michael Bloomberg, who does not function as CEO, said he is not leaving the company. “I’m sure these changes raise questions about me, so let me put them to rest: I’m not going anywhere,” he said in the memo.
He added: “I’ve never used a title in the company, so I won’t change what I’ll be called — just ‘Mike’.”
Bloomberg, who served as a three-term mayor of New York City from 2002 to 2013, founded Bloomberg LP in 1981. He was a candidate for the 2020 Democratic nomination for president of the US and is a philanthropist involved in issues such as public health.
He returned to Bloomberg in 2014, taking over from CEO Daniel Doctoroff, his friend and lieutenant. In a September 2014 New York Times article that reported on his return, Bloomberg said he did not plan to take the title of chief — “I hate titles” — and that he planned to run the company for the foreseeable future.
The company declined Reuters’ request for comment. Thomson Reuters-owned Reuters News competes with Bloomberg News, a unit of Bloomberg LP.
