Cumesh Moodliar appointed new Investec Bank CEO
He will take over in April 2024 from current CEO Richard Wainwright
21 August 2023 - 09:45
Investec Bank has announced that Cumesh Moodliar will take over from current CEO Richard Wainwright, who announced in May (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/companies/financial-services/2023-05-18-investec-bank-ceo-to-step-down-in-leadership-overhaul/) that he planned to step down in 2024.
The company said in a brief statement on Monday that Moodliar, who first joined the Investec group in 2012, would start in April while Wainwright would remain an executive until his planned retirement in 2025...
