CEO of Arena Holdings to step down
Mzi Malunga is a well-known businessman and journalist who previously worked as business editor for Sowetan and managing editor of Business Day and Financial Mail
04 August 2023 - 18:40
News and entertainment business Arena Holdings announced in a staff communication letter circulated on Friday that its CEO Mzi Malunga will leave the company at the end of August.
The company, which owns titles such as Sunday Times, Business Day, Financial Mail and Sowetan, said it had reached a “mutual separation” agreement with Malunga, who has been serving in the role since May 2022...
