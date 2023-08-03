Opinion / Letters

LETTER: A spineless media aids racism

03 August 2023 - 14:33
Picture: 123RF/olegdudko
Picture: 123RF/olegdudko

Corruption and lawlessness in SA prevail unabated with impunity. In my humble opinion the mainstream media aid and abet the ANC/DDR (direct debit request) programme.

It takes investigative journalists to publish books to expose the depth of the rot. The ANC appointing commissions of enquiry, promising action, come to naught. Even judge Raymond Zondo’s detailed and thorough report has not resulted in one senior ANC member facing the music. How much more evidence is needed? 

The lived experience over years of inaction and failure is the proof that the corrupt within the ANC are untouchable. Brandon’s cartoon, an anti-DA attempt to make humour from the call for genocide by an extremist racist politician is par for the course, and epitomises my gripe — but unfortunately for law-abiding citizens, the spinelessness and wokeism of mainstream media prevails at our expense

Cliff Wagner
Plattekloof

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number. 

