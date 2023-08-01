Bengaluru — Meta Platforms is preparing to launch a range of artificial intelligence (AI) powered chatbots that exhibit different personalities as soon as September, the Financial Times (FT) reported on Tuesday.
Meta has been designing prototypes for chatbots that can have humanlike discussions with its users, as the company attempts to boost its engagement with its social media platforms, according to the report, citing people with knowledge of the plans.
The social media giant based in Menlo Park, California, is even exploring a chatbot that speaks like Abraham Lincoln and another that advises on travel options in the style of a surfer, the report said. These chatbots will provide a new search function and offer recommendations.
The report comes as Meta executives focus on boosting retention on its new text-based app Threads, after the app lost more than half of its users in the weeks after its launch on July 5.
Meta declined to comment on the FT report.
The Facebook parent reported a strong rise in advertising revenue in its earnings last week, forecasting third-quarter revenue above market expectations.
The company has been climbing back from a bruising 2022, buoyed by hype around emerging AI technology and an austerity drive in which it has shed about 21,000 employees since last northern autumn.
Meta launched a new version of its open-source AI model in July called Llama 2 for commercial use. It will be distributed by Microsoft through its Azure cloud service and will run on the Windows operating system.
Bloomberg News reported in July that Apple is working on AI offerings similar to OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Bard, adding that it has built its own framework, known as “Ajax”, to create large language models and is testing a chatbot that some engineers call “Apple GPT”.
Meta plans to float AI chatbots aping surfers and Lincoln
Social media giant to launch a range featuring personalities as soon as September
