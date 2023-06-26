Companies

PODCAST | Health tech promises new twist to prescriptions

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by EMGuidance co-founders Dr Mohammed Dalwai and Dr Yaseen Khan.

26 June 2023 - 16:35 Mudiwa Gavaza
EMGuidance founders: Dr Mohammed Dalwai and Dr Yaseen Khan. Picture: SUPPLIED.
The use of technology to change how medical prescriptions are administered in SA is the focus of this edition of the Business Day Spotlight. 

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by co-founders of EMGuidance, Dr Mohammed Dalwai and Dr Yaseen Khan. 

EMGuidance makes software that is now used by the majority of pharmacies in SA, including Dis-Chem. In essence, the platform aggregates health information between doctors, pharmacies and patients. The company is said to be “the largest and most engaged online platform” for healthcare professionals, with more than 57,000 registered users in SA. 

The heath technology (health-tech) company has launched a digital prescription tool that promises to “transform the way prescriptions are managed and shared” in SA. 

Join the discussion:

Dalwai, who serves as the group’s chief product officer, says the platform will allow doctors to generate digital prescriptions from an app or a computer. This offers them a number of benefits, including improved accuracy, time-saving, better patient safety and compliance, and increased efficiency. Pharmacists will benefit through scripts having a trackable history. 

Khan, the group’s CEO, says the new platform forms part of a bigger strategy that will see EMGuidance creating a suite of digital solutions for the healthcare sector.

EMGuidance has attracted much interest from investors and funders. The company has received backing from investors including MultiChoice’s Innovation Fund.

The team also details their plans for growth; their business model; healthcare issues that can be solved with technology; funding requirements for the business; and expansion beyond SA’s borders.

