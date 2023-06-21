News & Fox

PODCAST: Oh for a peace of the action

21 June 2023 - 08:08

It is not only too early to tell whether or not President Cyril Ramaphosa’s peace mission was a success or not, there may be a case for not even trying to tell.

He made a few points, his staff sadly made more than they should have and, all in all, a not very good time was had by all.

Ramaphosa is surrounded by mediocre people, all chosen by his good self, so he is almost constantly badly advised, says Peter Bruce in this new episode of Podcasts From the Edge.

Going to Russia and Ukraine would have been his idea though and you can see the politician in him kicking in. 

It's election time — let’s go save the world! A bit early in the election cycle but you take your chances as they come. Back home though, the actual business of saving an economy is slightly harder and slightly more beyond his grasp.

Join the discussion:

