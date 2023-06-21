The residential developer has emerged as a more reliable dividend payer than many of the JSE’s beleaguered Reits
The ‘peace mission’ has exposed the government’s lack of understanding of the very basics of diplomacy
Ramaphosa is surrounded by mediocre people, all chosen by his good self, so he is almost constantly badly advised, says Peter Bruce
The retail group is bringing prices down by focusing on local manufacturing, having invested R1bn on rebuilding capacity in the sector
Constantia is often neglected in favour of its more famous Cape counterparts. But the wine farms that wowed Dickens and Napoleon deserve better
It is not only too early to tell whether or not President Cyril Ramaphosa’s peace mission was a success or not, there may be a case for not even trying to tell.
He made a few points, his staff sadly made more than they should have and, all in all, a not very good time was had by all.
Ramaphosa is surrounded by mediocre people, all chosen by his good self, so he is almost constantly badly advised, says Peter Bruce in this new episode of Podcasts From the Edge.
Going to Russia and Ukraine would have been his idea though and you can see the politician in him kicking in.
It's election time — let’s go save the world! A bit early in the election cycle but you take your chances as they come. Back home though, the actual business of saving an economy is slightly harder and slightly more beyond his grasp.
Join the discussion:
Subscribe for free future episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Google Podcasts| Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
PODCAST: Oh for a peace of the action
It is not only too early to tell whether or not President Cyril Ramaphosa’s peace mission was a success or not, there may be a case for not even trying to tell.
He made a few points, his staff sadly made more than they should have and, all in all, a not very good time was had by all.
Ramaphosa is surrounded by mediocre people, all chosen by his good self, so he is almost constantly badly advised, says Peter Bruce in this new episode of Podcasts From the Edge.
Going to Russia and Ukraine would have been his idea though and you can see the politician in him kicking in.
It's election time — let’s go save the world! A bit early in the election cycle but you take your chances as they come. Back home though, the actual business of saving an economy is slightly harder and slightly more beyond his grasp.
Join the discussion:
Subscribe for free future episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Google Podcasts| Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Also read:
EDITORIAL: South Africa’s farce sans frontières
Ramaphosa: Russia and Ukraine welcome African peace mission
EDITORIAL: Shambolic peace mission did us no favours
Vladimir Putin lectures African mediators on Ukraine
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
WATCH: What was achieved from Africa’s Russia-Ukraine peace mission?
WATCH: SA will not change foreign policy for trade benefits
TRISTEN TAYLOR: Ramaphosa’s quixotic quest and the coming Third Congo War
PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Foreign policy joins the list of investor concerns
Putin to African leaders: We value your stance on Ukraine, open for dialogue
Poland blocking ‘road to peace’, Ramaphosa’s security chief claims
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.