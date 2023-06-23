Companies / Energy

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Sasol’s sustainable aviation fuel JV with Topsoe

Business Day TV speaks to Fleetwood Grobler, CEO of Sasol

23 June 2023 - 16:36 business day TV
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

As the world journeys to net-zero emissions by 2050, Sasol is looking towards green energy for future growth.

The chemicals and energy group has launched a joint-venture with Topsoe for sustainable aviation fuel production. Business Day TV spoke to Fleetwood Grobler, CEO of Sasol, for more detail.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Steinhoff to dissolve as Germany issues arrest ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
IHS fears a potential hostile bid by MTN
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
3.
Just Share study highlights SA’s yawning pay gap
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Standard Bank raises the alarm as inflation and ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Mr Price eyes kids’ clothing market for growth
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.