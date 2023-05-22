Companies

NatWest edges closer to private ownership with £1.3bn buyback

The deal will reduce the government’s stake in the former Royal Bank of Scotland to 38.69% from about 41.4%

22 May 2023 - 11:00 Iain Withers and Amy-Jo Crowley
Picture: 123RF/Olga Yastremska
Picture: 123RF/Olga Yastremska

London — British state-backed bank NatWest has agreed to buy £1.3bn worth of its shares back from the government, as it edges closer towards private ownership 15 years after it was bailed out in the global financial crisis.

The deal will reduce the government’s stake in the former Royal Bank of Scotland to 38.69% from about 41.4%.

The bank returned to majority private ownership in March 2022 after a similar block sale, as the government targets fully returning NatWest to private ownership by 2026.

NatWest shares gained 0.9% in early trading.

“Today’s [Monday’s] sale is another major milestone in returning NatWest to full private ownership as promised,” Andrew Griffith, economic secretary to the Treasury, said.

NatWest said it has agreed to buy the shares at 268.4 pence per share, representing a further loss for taxpayers. The lender was bailed out for £45bn in 2008 at 502p per share.

Banking shares have struggled this year through a period of wider industry turmoil sparked by the failure of several US regional lenders and the emergency takeover of Credit Suisse, but have recovered some ground in recent weeks. NatWest shares are up about 15% on this time last year.

“The government clearly decided that now is a good moment to sell,” said Victoria Scholar, head of investment at interactive investor.

Britain’s finance ministry in April extended a trading plan enabling a series of smaller sales to investors by two years, as it sought to make progress on the privatisation despite the period of volatility.

This is the government’s sixth block sale of NatWest stock to date. Britain owned 84% of NatWest at the peak of its ownership in 2008.

The government has long argued the rescue was needed and it is not viable to make a profit.

Banking analysts at Shore Capital said the transaction, which reduces NatWest’s core capital ratio to about 14.4%, has been expected and its forecasts were unchanged.

“This transaction reduces government ownership below 40% and demonstrates positive progress on the bank’s strategic priorities and the path to privatisation,” NatWest CEO Alison Rose said.

Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Tongaat Hulett to slowly close down its property ...
Companies / Land & Agriculture
2.
Luxe quietly winds up jewellers and fails to tell ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
How Unilever employees fleeced it of R16m
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
NEWS ANALYSIS: Reducing Vodacom’s reliance on the ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
Astral Foods incurs R741m in load-shedding costs ...
Companies / Industrials

Related Articles

Global stocks lift on upbeat feeling about US debt talks

Markets

Dismal bonus outlook for British and US bankers

News / World

Bankers face lower bonuses and layoffs as economic gloom sets in

Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.