Gaming interests lift Grand Parade Investments’ profit
Investment holding company has returned to its gambling roots
Grand Parade Investments’ (GPI) interim profit soared as the hospitality sector continued its recovery, helped by a strong performance from the gaming assets of the investment holding company and a reduction in the costs of its corporate head office.
The company, which is valued at R1.57bn on the JSE, reported net profit from continuing operations jumped 41.3% year on year to R42.7m and more than doubled to R32.3m for SunWest, which owns Grand West in Cape Town...
