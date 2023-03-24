Companies

Gaming interests lift Grand Parade Investments’ profit

Investment holding company has returned to its gambling roots

24 March 2023 - 14:11 Nico Gous

Grand Parade Investments’ (GPI) interim profit soared as the hospitality sector continued its recovery, helped by a strong performance from the gaming assets of the investment holding company and a reduction in the costs of its corporate head office.

The company, which is valued at R1.57bn on the JSE, reported net profit from continuing operations jumped 41.3% year on year to R42.7m and more than doubled to R32.3m for SunWest, which owns Grand West in Cape Town...

