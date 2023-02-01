Chipmaker AMD shares jump as data centre demand lifts earnings

All eyes are on Fed chair Jerome Powell who will give a briefing after a widely expected 25 basis-point rate hike
Something ought to be done to address overwhelming presence of ‘dumped’ goods from China that continue to devastate the local market
Tobacconists say restrictions on advertising and the display of products will pile pressure on small businesses
The DA’s upcoming provincial congress is crucial as it will determine the leadership to go toe-to-toe with the ANC in Gauteng
Gold producer says it is set to reach its goals despite load-shedding constraints
Blackouts jeopardise growth by discouraging foreign investment and potentially costing billions of rand in lost exports, industry leaders warn
Stacked performance rankings are relevant again after a Blizzard Entertainment manager departed for refusing to give a low evaluation to an employee that he felt didn’t deserve it to fill a quota
Foreign companies holding UK property had until the end of Tuesday to identify their ‘beneficial owners’
Qualification is no longer entirely in national cricket squad’s hands after Wednesday night’s 59-run defeat to England
You could own this SLR McLaren Stirling Moss if you have at least R55m handy
Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) shares rose nearly 7% on Wednesday after the US chipmaker’s upbeat earnings showed that it was making up for a personal-computer slump with gains in the lucrative data centre market.
At least 11 analysts lifted their ratings on the stock, cheering results that defied the “historic collapse” seen at rival Intel and stoked expectations for further gains in the server market this year.
Lisa Su-led AMD on Tuesday posted quarterly revenue that beat Wall Street targets, but its sales forecast for the three months to March 31 fell short of estimates by over $150m.
“While on an absolute basis results were not great, relative to their larger competitor's report last week the print came across much better,” Bernstein analysts said in a note. “Intel appears to be affected in a much worse way.”
AMD’s data centre business revenue grew 42% in the quarter, compared with the 33% decline recorded at Intel’s data centre and artificial intelligence unit in the same period.
The data centre market has slowed in recent months due to lower spending from recession-wary businesses, but AMD’s faster and smaller chips have allowed it to gain ground on Intel.
“AMD can continue to beat Intel in the data centre space due to its leading design,” said Lucas Keh, semiconductors analyst at Third Bridge.
JPMorgan pegged AMD’s share gain in the server market this year at 5-7 percentage points to between 28% and 30%.
The company, which started under-shipping PC chips last year in response to plummeting processor demand, said sales at the business that includes its PC chip unit fell 51% in the quarter.
“First quarter should be the bottom for us in PCs and then grow from there into the second quarter and then into the second half,” Su said.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Chipmaker AMD shares jump as data centre demand lifts earnings
Results cheered as Advanced Micro Devices avoids a repeat of the ‘historic collapse’ at rival Intel
Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) shares rose nearly 7% on Wednesday after the US chipmaker’s upbeat earnings showed that it was making up for a personal-computer slump with gains in the lucrative data centre market.
At least 11 analysts lifted their ratings on the stock, cheering results that defied the “historic collapse” seen at rival Intel and stoked expectations for further gains in the server market this year.
Lisa Su-led AMD on Tuesday posted quarterly revenue that beat Wall Street targets, but its sales forecast for the three months to March 31 fell short of estimates by over $150m.
“While on an absolute basis results were not great, relative to their larger competitor's report last week the print came across much better,” Bernstein analysts said in a note. “Intel appears to be affected in a much worse way.”
AMD’s data centre business revenue grew 42% in the quarter, compared with the 33% decline recorded at Intel’s data centre and artificial intelligence unit in the same period.
The data centre market has slowed in recent months due to lower spending from recession-wary businesses, but AMD’s faster and smaller chips have allowed it to gain ground on Intel.
“AMD can continue to beat Intel in the data centre space due to its leading design,” said Lucas Keh, semiconductors analyst at Third Bridge.
JPMorgan pegged AMD’s share gain in the server market this year at 5-7 percentage points to between 28% and 30%.
The company, which started under-shipping PC chips last year in response to plummeting processor demand, said sales at the business that includes its PC chip unit fell 51% in the quarter.
“First quarter should be the bottom for us in PCs and then grow from there into the second quarter and then into the second half,” Su said.
Reuters
Intel’s ‘historic collapse’ erases $8bn from market value
Taiwan chipmaker TSMC cuts capital spending by 10% after US’s China curbs
US chipmakers join global rout after Biden expands China curbs
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Intel’s ‘historic collapse’ erases $8bn from market value
Taiwan chipmaker TSMC cuts capital spending by 10% after US’s China curbs
US chipmakers join global rout after Biden expands China curbs
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.