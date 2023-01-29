Companies

Employment equity fines on cards for JSE-listed companies

Employment and labour department will check compliance of JSE-listed companies with transformation legislation

29 January 2023 - 20:12 Mudiwa Gavaza

The government will penalise JSE-listed companies not complying with employment equity targets with a minimum fine of R1.5m, the department of employment and labour has said.

On Friday, the department said it has started inspections of JSE-listed companies...

