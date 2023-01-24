NEVA MAKGETLA: The small business deficit

Business Day TV speaks to to Anthea Gardner from Cartesian Capital
We need to think pragmatically and in the interest of the country and not the governing party
Foreign minister visits SA on a charm offensive amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
President is under pressure to reshuffle wild card Gwede Mantashe
Popular new platform ‘could be used by criminals’
SMEs ask for subsidies on diesel and generators as two years of power cuts threaten survival
Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania have been among a group of Nato allies arguing strongly for Germany to provide its Leopard battle tanks to boost Ukraine in fighting off Russia’s invasion
Fail to win well against England, and the Dutch will stand between World Cup qualification and oblivion for SA
Koeksisters, boerewors and kwaito are used to market the country. None would have existed without slavery at the Cape
At 40%, the share of SA adults in income-generating employment is among the lowest in the world. The international norm is about 60%. SA’s huge jobs shortfall largely reflects the dearth of small business people. Of all employed people, in SA just 6% are business owners. In other upper-middle-income countries the figure is 20%.
This malaise has obvious roots. Apartheid policies shut down black-owned businesses through expropriation plus discriminatory licencing, education and financing. Yet the transition to democracy didn’t spark a qualitative shift up to international norms. The reasons lie in the structure of the economy as well as the lack of resources for emerging entrepreneurs. That said, any effort to grow small business is pie in the sky until the electricity crisis is solved...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
NEVA MAKGETLA: The small business deficit
SA’s huge jobs shortfall reflects the dearth of small business, and any effort to grow this sector won’t work until the electricity crisis is solved
At 40%, the share of SA adults in income-generating employment is among the lowest in the world. The international norm is about 60%. SA’s huge jobs shortfall largely reflects the dearth of small business people. Of all employed people, in SA just 6% are business owners. In other upper-middle-income countries the figure is 20%.
This malaise has obvious roots. Apartheid policies shut down black-owned businesses through expropriation plus discriminatory licencing, education and financing. Yet the transition to democracy didn’t spark a qualitative shift up to international norms. The reasons lie in the structure of the economy as well as the lack of resources for emerging entrepreneurs. That said, any effort to grow small business is pie in the sky until the electricity crisis is solved...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.