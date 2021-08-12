Government boosts role of women in agriculture
‘Women remain the bedrock of strengthening our food systems at local level,’ minister Thoko Didiza says at webinar
12 August 2021 - 15:24
The government is working with the agricultural sector to support and manage address challenges that women face in the industry, agriculture, land reform and rural development minister Thoko Didiza said on Thursday.
Speaking at a webinar on the role of women in agriculture as part of women’s month celebrations, Didiza said the challenges included access to land, markets, and inputs and implements...
