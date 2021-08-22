Building a place for women in the construction industry
22 August 2021 - 19:37
Thandeka Nombanjinji-Nzama is an awarding-winning Johannesburg businesswoman who is advocating for the inclusion of women in the male-dominated construction sector.
The 39-year-old entrepreneur is the founder and MD of Mbokodo Building, a 100% female-led construction company specialising in general construction and all civil engineering works...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now