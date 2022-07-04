National Regulators sharpen BEE focus but set a clear route, says law firm HSF Competition bodies plan to set clear goals as regulatory landscape becomes more complex B L Premium

SA’s competition authorities are increasingly demanding that every merger deal enhance the company’s BEE credentials, in a regulatory landscape that is becoming more complex for clients to navigate in SA and globally, says law firm Herbert Smith Freehills (HSF).

But though SA’s competition regulators have become more demanding, they have also become more predictable, enabling clients to know upfront what they need to do to get a deal through, said Jean Meijer, who leads the global law firm’s SA office...