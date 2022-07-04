Regulators sharpen BEE focus but set a clear route, says law firm HSF
Competition bodies plan to set clear goals as regulatory landscape becomes more complex
04 July 2022 - 05:10
SA’s competition authorities are increasingly demanding that every merger deal enhance the company’s BEE credentials, in a regulatory landscape that is becoming more complex for clients to navigate in SA and globally, says law firm Herbert Smith Freehills (HSF).
But though SA’s competition regulators have become more demanding, they have also become more predictable, enabling clients to know upfront what they need to do to get a deal through, said Jean Meijer, who leads the global law firm’s SA office...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now