WATCH: CEO Steven Brown explains loss of Reit status at Fortress

Business Day TV speaks to the Fortress boss and CFO Ian Vorster

25 January 2023 - 20:52
Fortress Reit CEO Steven Brown. Picture: SUPPLIED
Fortress Reit CEO Steven Brown. Picture: SUPPLIED

The JSE has stripped Fortress of it real estate investment trust (Reit) status, saying the property company no longer meets its minimum requirements. This follows a tussle between shareholders and executives over the company’s dual share structure. Business Day TV caught up with the CEO Steven Brown and CFO Ian Vorster for more detail.

