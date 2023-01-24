Economy

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Reserve Bank rate hike on the cards

Business Day TV speaks to Siobhan Redford, economist at RMB

24 January 2023 - 22:29
The Reserve Bank in Pretoria. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
The Reserve Bank in Pretoria. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL

The SA Reserve Bank is expected to raise rates at its upcoming meeting, and analysts’ forecasts range from hikes of between 25 and 50 basis points. Business Day TV spoke to Siobhan Redford, an economist at RMB, for her view.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

WATCH: Does SA need a state-owned bank?

Business Day TV speaks to Kokkie Kooyman from Denker Capital
National
1 hour ago

WATCH: Selling SA as an investment destination at Davos

Business Day TV talks to BrandSA’s Sithembile Ntombela about how SA was received at the World Economic Forum
Economy
2 hours ago

WATCH: Examining the SA Post Office conundrum

Business Day TV speaks to SA Post Office chief Nomkhita Mona
National
1 day ago

WATCH: Are cryptocurrencies poised to recover in 2023?

Business Day TV speaks to Marius Reitz, Luno’s GM for Africa
Companies
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Small businesses desperate for diesel subsidies ...
Economy
2.
Tourism numbers remain below pre-pandemic levels
Economy
3.
Franchise industry urges urgent state action on ...
Economy
4.
ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Reserve Bank expected to ...
Economy
5.
Gloomy 2023 GDP forecast as power cuts continue
Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.