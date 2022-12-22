Companies

Mercedes-Benz SA appoints Wilfried Porth chair

The former Daimler human resources boss brings 36 years of working experience across the world

22 December 2022 - 18:09 Michelle Gumede
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

Mercedes-Benz SA (MBSA) has appointed Wilfried Porth as chair after the retirement of Joachim Schmidt.

Schmidt steps down after nine years at the helm of the board of MBSA, a wholly owned subsidiary of the global company Mercedes-Benz. 

Germany’s Daimler, of which Mercedes-Benz is a subsidiary, is one of the biggest producers of luxury cars and the largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles. The company has numerous brands and a financing unit called Mercedes-Benz Bank.

Porth, a former Daimler human resources boss, will pick up the reins on January 1. He brings 36 years of working experience from locations including Europe, South America, SA, Japan and the US, having served on boards and supervisory boards in a number of corporations. 

“His outstanding experience will support MBSA’s continued efforts to deliver on our business sustainability strategy,” said Andreas Brand, the CEO of MBSA and executive director of manufacturing. “We look forward to working together with Mr Wilfried Porth and to continue with the legacy left by Dr Schmidt.”

The world-class Mercedes-Benz plant in East London, which was recently boosted through a €600m (R11bn) investment, produces the W206 generation C-Class sedan for export to about 80 left- and right-hand drive markets. 

The plant manufactures most of its own components, including the doors and flanks, and employs more than 3,000. The group also markets and finances Mercedes-Benz passenger cars, Smart cars and vans throughout the country.

“I am thankful to my predecessor, Dr Schmidt, for steering the way and for laying a solid foundation. I am delighted about the journey ahead,” Porth said.

As part of its drive to become a carbon-neutral organisation by 2039, Mercedes-Benz has installed a 360kWp solar project at its East London facility to reduce its reliance on fossil fuels and Eskom’s grid. The company has said it will continue upgrading its solar capacity in the coming years to eventually be able to move off the grid completely if need be. 

gumedemi@businesslive.co.za

