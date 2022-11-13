×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion

Newsmaker

CHRIS BARRON: South African car exporters losing the EV race

Naamsa chief says state failure to spell out incentives could deal mortal blow to manufacturers as ban on fossil-fuel vehicles looms in Europe

BL Premium
13 November 2022 - 06:04 Chris Barron

Neale Hill, president of the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa, says hostile local conditions and a lack of government policy on electric vehicles (EVs) are making it “extremely difficult” to sell the country as an investment destination.

“It's getting more and more difficult for us to make a business case to our global head offices for continuing to invest in the South African automobile manufacturing industry,” he says...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.