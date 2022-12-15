US central bank hikes interest rate in its efforts to get a tighter grip on inflation
If the heart and soul of the Mercedes-AMG C63 is its engine, then we totally understand if you think the decision to rip out the V8 means the end of the road. Say a prayer, say your goodbyes, the C63 is dead.
But hang on a second, because the world is changing the new C63 has a 2.0l petrol turbo engine up front and an electric motor on the rear axle. One that’s quieter, cleaner, better for the planet. Not convinced? Ok, well how about if I tell you it’s now more dynamic than ever, able to tackle mountain passes like a Porsche 911, willing to hug corners on a racetrack without making you feel like the back end is going to let go at any moment and at the same time more civilised on the daily drive than ever?..
INTERNATIONAL LAUNCH
Character transformation for Mercedes-AMG C63
Mark Smyth expected to be disappointed by the lack of a V8 in the new Mercedes-AMG C63, but it had a surprise in store
