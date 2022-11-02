New cars headed to SA before the end of the year

Dollar cedes some ground as investors turn their attention to when the US central bank may start easing its monetary policy stance
The SABC needs to be funded in new ways if it is to continue its crucial role
The comments were made by the Public Economic Project of Wits University during parliamentary public hearings on the MTBPS
ANC says it has EFF support to vote in its candidate after the DA’s Tania Campbell was ousted last week
Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund and Dubai-based businessperson Mohamed Alabbar will sell a 30% stake in Americana Restaurants
Expansion of 3% gets the economy going, but it will not bring unemployment down
Baxter wants to spend time with his family after more than three decades of high-level advocacy in the business and mining sectors
Video showing police brutality goes viral as regime reacts to mounting anger
SA legend backs team as contenders for trophy, though this may not have been realised before the tournamentt
As 2022 winds down there are still a number of new cars and bakkies coming our way
The year has already produced a flurry of new-vehicle launches and model updates in SA. Some of the highlights include the new Volkswagen Polo, Isuzu D-Max and Mercedes-Benz C-Class.
Volvo’s first fully electric car, the XC40 P8 Recharge, was launched during 2022 while the rest of the Swedish brand’s product portfolio now features some kind of electrification.
The year is approaching its end but the automotive industry is not done with consumers yet. Below are new vehicles still to be launched here in November and December.
Toyota will add a new contender to its Gazoo Racing (GR) range when it unwraps the new Toyota GR86 sports coupe on November 10.
The second-generation GR 86 remains naturally aspirated but with displacement increased from 2.0l to 2.4l, it offers more power.
Italian brand and Stellantis child Alfa Romeo will launch the new Tonale. As a sporty premium compact crossover it takes the fight to the Audi Q3 Sportback, BMW X2, Range Rover Evoque and Volvo XC40. The model expands the local range which consists of the Guilia executive sedan and Stelvio SUV and will make its South African debut on November 23.
The bakkie wars are not over until the Silverton lady sings. Ford will launch the all-new Ranger on December 7. The new model comes with a lot of new updates, including larger screen displays and increased accommodation inside.
The brutish Ford Ranger Raptor, now with a petrol V6 motor, was also meant to debut this year but the plans have been shifted to 2023.
Mahindra XUV700
Indian brand Mahindra will begin marketing the new XUV700, the replacement for the smaller XUV500 SUV. Highlights of the new range include interiors modernised with digital displays and better materials for a more luxurious execution than before. The launch date is the middle of November.
German brand Volkswagen introduced its new Amarok to the world this year after a long teaser campaign. This model is rather significant. Along with its Ford Ranger twin, it is being built exclusively at Ford’s Silverton vehicle assembly near Pretoria for the local and global markets.
There will be four and six-cylinder turbo diesel engines and one turbocharged petrol with outputs between 110kW and 199kW, six and 10-speed automatics, five-and six-speed manuals in rear-wheel drive, selectable all-wheel drive and permanent AWD options. The new Volkswagen Amarok debuts on November 29.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
New cars headed to SA before the end of the year
As 2022 winds down there are still a number of new cars and bakkies coming our way
The year has already produced a flurry of new-vehicle launches and model updates in SA. Some of the highlights include the new Volkswagen Polo, Isuzu D-Max and Mercedes-Benz C-Class.
Volvo’s first fully electric car, the XC40 P8 Recharge, was launched during 2022 while the rest of the Swedish brand’s product portfolio now features some kind of electrification.
The year is approaching its end but the automotive industry is not done with consumers yet. Below are new vehicles still to be launched here in November and December.
Toyota
Toyota will add a new contender to its Gazoo Racing (GR) range when it unwraps the new Toyota GR86 sports coupe on November 10.
The second-generation GR 86 remains naturally aspirated but with displacement increased from 2.0l to 2.4l, it offers more power.
Alfa Romeo Tonale
Italian brand and Stellantis child Alfa Romeo will launch the new Tonale. As a sporty premium compact crossover it takes the fight to the Audi Q3 Sportback, BMW X2, Range Rover Evoque and Volvo XC40. The model expands the local range which consists of the Guilia executive sedan and Stelvio SUV and will make its South African debut on November 23.
Ford Ranger
The bakkie wars are not over until the Silverton lady sings. Ford will launch the all-new Ranger on December 7. The new model comes with a lot of new updates, including larger screen displays and increased accommodation inside.
The brutish Ford Ranger Raptor, now with a petrol V6 motor, was also meant to debut this year but the plans have been shifted to 2023.
Mahindra XUV700
Indian brand Mahindra will begin marketing the new XUV700, the replacement for the smaller XUV500 SUV. Highlights of the new range include interiors modernised with digital displays and better materials for a more luxurious execution than before. The launch date is the middle of November.
Volkswagen Amarok
German brand Volkswagen introduced its new Amarok to the world this year after a long teaser campaign. This model is rather significant. Along with its Ford Ranger twin, it is being built exclusively at Ford’s Silverton vehicle assembly near Pretoria for the local and global markets.
There will be four and six-cylinder turbo diesel engines and one turbocharged petrol with outputs between 110kW and 199kW, six and 10-speed automatics, five-and six-speed manuals in rear-wheel drive, selectable all-wheel drive and permanent AWD options. The new Volkswagen Amarok debuts on November 29.
Toyota dominates October new-car sales in SA
SA Auto Week drives the shift to electrified cars
New BMW M2 unveiled with more power and contentious styling
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Niche and personalised cars lift Bentley’s profit
Bagnaia holds the cards in MotoGP season decider
Toyota dominates October new-car sales in SA
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.