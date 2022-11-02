×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Life / Motoring

New cars headed to SA before the end of the year

As 2022 winds down there are still a number of new cars and bakkies coming our way

02 November 2022 - 12:00
The new Toyota GR86 will be launched in SA on November 10. Picture: SUPPLIED
The new Toyota GR86 will be launched in SA on November 10. Picture: SUPPLIED

The year has already produced a flurry of new-vehicle launches and model updates in SA. Some of the highlights include the new Volkswagen Polo, Isuzu D-Max and Mercedes-Benz C-Class.

Volvo’s first fully electric car, the XC40 P8 Recharge, was launched during 2022 while the rest of the Swedish brand’s product portfolio now features some kind of electrification.

The year is approaching its end but the automotive industry is not done with consumers yet. Below are new vehicles still to be launched here in November and December.

Toyota

Toyota will add a new contender to its Gazoo Racing (GR) range when it unwraps the new Toyota GR86 sports coupe on November 10.

The second-generation GR 86 remains naturally aspirated but with  displacement increased from 2.0l to 2.4l, it offers more power.

Sales of the new Alfa Romeo with its ‘3+3’ headlights will start in November. Picture: SUPPLIED
Sales of the new Alfa Romeo with its ‘3+3’ headlights will start in November. Picture: SUPPLIED

Alfa Romeo Tonale

Italian brand and Stellantis child Alfa Romeo will launch the new Tonale. As a sporty premium compact crossover it takes the fight to the Audi Q3 Sportback, BMW X2, Range Rover Evoque and Volvo XC40. The model expands the local range which consists of the Guilia executive sedan and Stelvio SUV and will make its South African debut on November 23.

The all-new Ford Ranger will debut early in December. Picture: SUPPLIED
The all-new Ford Ranger will debut early in December. Picture: SUPPLIED

Ford Ranger

The bakkie wars are not over until the Silverton lady sings. Ford will launch the all-new Ranger on December 7. The new model comes with a lot of new updates, including larger screen displays and increased accommodation inside.

The brutish Ford Ranger Raptor, now with a petrol V6 motor, was also meant to debut this year but the plans have been shifted to 2023.

The new Mahindra XUV700 arrives later this month. Picture: SUPPLIED
The new Mahindra XUV700 arrives later this month. Picture: SUPPLIED

Mahindra XUV700

Indian brand Mahindra will begin marketing the new XUV700, the replacement for the smaller XUV500 SUV. Highlights of the new range include interiors modernised with digital displays and better materials for a more luxurious execution than before. The launch date is the middle of November.  

The Volkswagen Amarok is exclusively built in Pretoria for golbal markets. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Volkswagen Amarok is exclusively built in Pretoria for golbal markets. Picture: SUPPLIED

Volkswagen Amarok

German brand Volkswagen introduced its new Amarok to the world this year after a long teaser campaign. This model is rather significant. Along with its Ford Ranger twin, it is being built exclusively at Ford’s Silverton vehicle assembly near Pretoria for the local and global markets.

There will be four and six-cylinder turbo diesel engines and one turbocharged petrol with outputs between 110kW and 199kW, six and 10-speed automatics, five-and six-speed manuals in rear-wheel drive, selectable all-wheel drive and permanent AWD options. The new Volkswagen Amarok debuts on November 29.

Toyota dominates October new-car sales in SA

Bakkies, compact SUVs and small hatchbacks continue to be the most popular sellers
Life
5 hours ago

SA Auto Week drives the shift to electrified cars

Event comes at an appropriate time with the global automotive business moving to electric vehicles
Life
1 week ago

New BMW M2 unveiled with more power and contentious styling

Denis Droppa visited last weekend’s M Fest at Kyalami to check out Bavaria’s latest opinion
Life
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
BIG READ: A team of ‘lost’ Springboks discovered ...
Life
2.
New cars headed to SA before the end of the year
Life / Motoring
3.
Honda BR-V is a great car with a goofy gearbox
Life / Motoring
4.
Lunch with Jeremy Sampson: branding, veal and ...
Life
5.
Motorists can now renew driver and car licences ...
Life / Motoring

Related Articles

Niche and personalised cars lift Bentley’s profit

Life / Motoring

Bagnaia holds the cards in MotoGP season decider

Life / Motoring

Toyota dominates October new-car sales in SA

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.