Tesla offers $7,500 discount in unusual move to boost Model 3, Model Y deliveries

CEO Elon Musk’s prediction for an ‘epic’ end of the year undermined as manufacturer’s shares fall 1.8% in early trade after closing at their lowest level in more than two years

22 December 2022 - 16:53 Craig Trudell
Tesla is offering US consumers a $7,500 incentive to take delivery of its two highest-volume models. Picture: BLOOMBERG

Tesla is offering US consumers $7,500 to take delivery of its two highest-volume models before year-end, adding to indications the carmaker is struggling with demand.

The discount on new Model 3 sedans and Model Y sport utility vehicles is double what the company was offering earlier this month. It mirrors an anticipated change in how much of a tax credit certain consumers will be eligible for early next year.

Tesla vehicles were expected to be in line for $3,750 tax credits starting in January as part of changes that the Inflation Reduction Act made to federal incentives for electric vehicles. That changed this week when the US Treasury Department announced it was delaying guidance on new battery content requirements. Postponing those restrictions likely will make certain EV models eligible for a full $7,500 credit early next year.

It’s highly unusual for Tesla to offer such perks, as Elon Musk has for years enforced a no-discounts policy. The company also departed from its CEO’s insistence against spending on traditional advertising last month by promoting its wares on a local television shopping channel in China.

The incentives are the latest indication that Musk’s prediction for an “epic” end of the year isn’t panning out. Tesla has cut prices and production in China, and Musk has repeatedly criticised the Federal Reserve for raising interest rates. His sometimes conspiratorial and often politically charged tweeting also has turned off some consumers.

Tesla shares fell 1.8% in early trade on Thursday after closing at their lowest level in more than two years. The stock has plunged 39% since Musk closed his deal for Twitter in late October and 61% for the year. Ten analysts have cut their price targets since last week, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

While Musk tweeted earlier this month that Tesla is executing better than ever, the company has already said it expects to come up just short of its target to increase deliveries by 50% this year. The carmaker’s production exceeded deliveries by more than 22,000 vehicles during the three months that ended in September, and it’s braced investors for there to be another mismatch this quarter.

Tesla shares chirpy after Twitter poll on Elon Musk’s boss role

Stock price reaches 5.3% higher before trading starts on Monday, boosted by tweeters’ signal he must go
3 days ago

Musk upsets investors as he takes sales of Tesla stock to $40bn

After a new $3.6bn cash-in shareholders worry that he may be favouring Twitter ahead of the electric carmaker
1 week ago

Tesla to shorten Shanghai factory shift and delay hiring some new staff

Tesla to shorten Shanghai factory shift and delay hiring new staff in a move that suggests demand for its electric cars in China is below ...
2 weeks ago
