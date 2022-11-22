Companies

STOCK WATCH

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV talks to Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management and Neelash Hansjee from Old Mutual Investments

22 November 2022 - 21:48
Picture: 123RF/SOLARSEVEN
Picture: 123RF/SOLARSEVEN

Tackling your questions tonight is Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management and Neelash Hansjee from Old Mutual Investments.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV talks to Devin Shutte from The Robert Group and independent analyst Jimmy Moyaha
Companies
23 hours ago

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV talks to Zwelakhe Mnguni from Benguela Global Fund Managers and Mark du Toit from OysterCatcher Investments
Companies
5 days ago

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV talks to David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and independent analyst Jimmy Moyaha
Companies
6 days ago

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV talks to Graeme Körner from Körner Perspective and Drikus Combrinck from Capicraft
Companies
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Astral invests R200m to mitigate ‘shameless ...
Companies / Industrials
2.
Old Mutual applies for a banking licence
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Barloworld says it will unbundle Avis in December
Companies / Industrials
4.
Extraordinary R2.7bn payment to be made to old ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sirius expects rental growth as demand for space ...
Companies / Property

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.