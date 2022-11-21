Companies

STOCK WATCH

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV talks to Devin Shutte from The Robert Group and independent analyst Jimmy Moyaha

21 November 2022 - 23:11
Picture: 123RF/SOLARSEVEN
Picture: 123RF/SOLARSEVEN

Tackling your questions tonight are Devin Shutte from The Robert Group and independent analyst Jimmy Moyaha.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV talks to Zwelakhe Mnguni from Benguela Global Fund Managers and Mark du Toit from OysterCatcher Investments
Companies
4 days ago

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV talks to David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and independent analyst Jimmy Moyaha
Companies
5 days ago

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV talks to Graeme Körner from Körner Perspective and Drikus Combrinck from Capicraft
Companies
6 days ago

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV talks to Ashraf Mohamed from Cornerpiece Capital Partners and Rowan Williams from Nitrogen Fund Managers
Companies
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Barloworld says it will unbundle Avis in December
Companies / Industrials
2.
Global asset manager Rohatyn Group to buy Ethos ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Sirius expects rental growth as demand for space ...
Companies / Property
4.
Astral ups dividend as it laments ‘shameless ...
Companies / Industrials
5.
Mteto Nyati on a mission to create the next big ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.