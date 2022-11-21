Business Day TV talks to Nick Kunze from Sanlam Private Wealth
Agricultural policy is likely to be a hot topic at elective conference, but good intentions do not always mean successes
The president is expected to address MPs at a joint sitting at parliament
We do not have leaders … only people masquerading as leaders.
Business Day TV talks to independent analyst Loyiso Mpeta
Despite a weak global economic outlook international tourism appears to be surging
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Nyati about his business activities since stepping down as CEO of JSE-listed tech firm Altron in June
The world's longest-ruling leader staged a vote on Sunday to extend his 43-year rule
Cody Gakpo and Davy Klaassen score in second half in the Group A clash
It offers typical crossover usability, keen styling and good handling but it is a touch more expensive than most rivals
Tackling your questions tonight are Devin Shutte from The Robert Group and independent analyst Jimmy Moyaha.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
STOCK WATCH
WATCH: Stock Picks
Business Day TV talks to Devin Shutte from The Robert Group and independent analyst Jimmy Moyaha
Tackling your questions tonight are Devin Shutte from The Robert Group and independent analyst Jimmy Moyaha.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
WATCH: Stock Picks
WATCH: Stock Picks
WATCH: Stock Picks
WATCH: Stock Picks
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.