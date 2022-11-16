×

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV talks to David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and independent analyst Jimmy Moyaha

16 November 2022 - 21:53
Picture: 123RF/SOLARSEVEN
Picture: 123RF/SOLARSEVEN

Tackling your questions tonight are David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and independent analyst Jimmy Moyaha.

