Markets

MARKET WRAP

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV talks to Annatjie van Rooyen from My Wealth Investments

22 November 2022 - 21:18
Picture: 123RF/POP NUKOONRAT
Picture: 123RF/POP NUKOONRAT

Annatjie van Rooyen from My Wealth Investments joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market movers.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV talks to Nick Kunze from Sanlam Private Wealth
Markets
1 day ago

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV talks to Jacobus Brink from Novare
Companies
13 hours ago

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV talks to Cobus Potgieter from Southern Cross Capital
Companies
1 day ago

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV talks to independent analyst Kearabilwe Nonyana
Markets
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Old Mutual sees rand at R15.20 by end-2023
Markets
2.
WATCH: Stock picks — Gaia Fund and Stor-Age
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: Rand weakens as Reserve Bank keeps ...
Markets
4.
MARKET WRAP: JSE shudders after Janet Yellen’s ...
Markets
5.
Rout in top technology stocks pulls global ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.