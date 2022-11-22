Business Day TV talks to Annatjie van Rooyen from My Wealth Investments
Trematon, the small investment company that mixes real estate ventures and private education, has paid another bumper distribution to shareholders.
Results for the year to end-August, which were released on Tuesday, showed Trematon declaring a 40c a share payout to shareholders. This is 33% higher than the 30c it forked out in December 2021...
Little Trematon makes another big payout
Trematon, the small investment company that mixes real estate ventures and private education, has paid another bumper distribution to shareholders.
