Omnia half-year profit explodes as it feeds thirst for fertiliser

The group maintains security of supply to customers in a challenging operating environment

22 November 2022 - 19:57 Michelle Gumede

Half-year profit of explosives, chemicals and fertiliser group Omnia nearly doubled as it managed to ensure the security of supply to customers amid global fertiliser shortages and heightened demand from mining and agriculture for inputs.

The R11.4bn JSE-listed company on Tuesday reported that excluding the effect of Zimbabwe’s hyperinflationary accounting, group operating profit had jumped 47% to R1.066bn for the six months to end-September. Headline earnings per share increased to 295c from 286c last year...

