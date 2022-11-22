Companies / Financial Services

Momentum headline earnings surge as pandemic eases

The life insurer has bounced back from the pandemic as its normalised headline earnings increased after fewer deaths claims

22 November 2022 - 12:26 Nico Gous

Life insurer Momentum Metropolitan bounced back from the Covid-19 pandemic as its normalised headline earnings shot up after fewer deaths claims.

The company reported on Tuesday that its normalised headline earnings, a profit measure that strips out impairments and one-off items, jumped 73.3% year on year to R1.23bn for the three months to end-September...

