Cement producer PPC has delivered what it calls a ‘sound performance’ for the six months to end-September as group revenue rose 9% to R4.2bn. But this excludes the group’s Zimbabwean operations, which have suffered under the weight of hyperinflation. Revenue including Zimbabwe fell 1%. Business Day TV spoke to PPC CEO Roland van Wijnen for more detail.
WATCH: PPC delivers 'sound performance'
