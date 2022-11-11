A relief rally in global shares enters second day as traders bet that peaking US inflation will prompt Federal Reserve to ease pace of rate hikes
Critical to the country’s development, but heavy on greenhouse gasses, cement manufacturers must invest in low-carbon tech to aid our just transition — but government must put SA manufacturers first
The Nugent Commission found there was a huge failure of integrity and governance at Sars under former commissioner Tom Moyane
Masina to face disciplinary action after defying ANC leaders by moving against Tania Campbell
The business recue transaction involved capital raising of R250m from local and international asset managers
Business Day TV speaks to mining analyst Peter Major
SA has earmarked the sector as a growth industry but legislative uncertainty and regulatory hurdles effectively lock out local industry from competing in Europe
In 2009, developed countries promised that by 2020 they would transfer $100bn a year to poorer states hit by worsening climate-linked effects
New Zealander signed for an eight-under-par 64 to lead the field by one stroke
Brazilian racer Ricardo Mauricio blitzed the 4.309km long track in a time of 1:37:856
Almost two years after it voluntarily entered business rescue, entertainment company Ster Kinekor announced on Friday that its business rescue practitioner, Stefan Smyth, had successfully concluded the process.
The transaction, which returns the company to solvency, involved the capital raising of R250m from the UK based asset manager Blantyre Capital and from the SA asset manager Greenpoint Capital, and forms the basis of the business rescue plan, the company said in a statement...
The show will go on as Ster Kinekor exits business rescue
