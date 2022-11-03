Business Day TV talks to Makwe Fund Managers executive Makwe Masilela
Business Day TV speaks to senior emerging market economist at Schroders, David Rees
The dollar index has appreciated by 25% since mid-2021. The strength however has hit emerging market currencies, and central banks within the region have had to fight back by raising rates in an attempt to protect their currencies. Business Day TV spoke more about this with senior emerging market economist at Schroders, David Rees.
WATCH: What can emerging market central banks do to protect currencies?
