WATCH: What can emerging market central banks do to protect currencies?

Business Day TV speaks to senior emerging market economist at Schroders, David Rees

03 November 2022 - 22:52
Picture: 123RF/photonphoto
Picture: 123RF/photonphoto

The dollar index has appreciated by 25% since mid-2021. The strength however has hit emerging market currencies, and central banks within the region have had to fight back by raising rates in an attempt to protect their currencies. Business Day TV spoke more about this with senior emerging market economist at Schroders, David Rees.

The dollar index has appreciated by 25% since mid-2021

