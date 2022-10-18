World’s leading banks fuel deforestation, study shows

Bullion is expected to hit $1,600 by the end of 2022 due to elevated US inflation and the Fed’s aggressive monetary policy
The board needs to stand by its CEO on the recruitment of minorities
Provincial education department says it transferred R28m to cover overdue fees after civil group threatens legal action
Mletheni Ndlovu, Thokozani Sokhela and Mhawukeleni Sokhela are out on bail after being charged with firearms offences
Food, clothing and liquor reports strong profit, but off a low base, and the market isn’t impressed with high operating costs, rising debt and sluggish revenue growth
Top financial firms respond to questions by British legislators tasked with meeting net-zero obligations
Finance to high-risk agriculture, forestry and land-use companies is up over 60% from 2020 to 2021
London authorities have asked the public to avoid the area near Downing Street
Brazilian star Neymar, on trial for fraud and corruption, says his father always took care of negotiations and he would sign everything his father told him to
Sole surviving example in SA has undergone a bumper-to-bumper rebuild
The world’s largest financial institutions increased their backing of companies in the agriculture, forestry and land-use sectors most responsible for deforestation in 2021, a new study showed on Tuesday.
Issued by the Forests & Finance Coalition of NGOs, which looks to improve transparency, policies, systems and regulations in the financial sector, the report found that finance to those companies rose over 60% to $47bn between 2020 and 2021.
The analysis comes ahead of the next round of global climate talks in November at which protection of rainforests and other climate-crucial biodiversity are set to be a central theme.
Banks have pumped $267bn into forest-risk commodity firms since the signing of the Paris Agreement on climate in 2015, the study said, while investors were holding $40bn in bonds and shares as of September this year.
“The world’s financial institutions are actually increasing their lending to the very industries driving humanity to the brink,” Tom Picken, director of Rainforest Action Network’s (RAN) Forest and Finance Campaign, said in a statement, citing “dangerously inadequate” policies.
Forests & Finance policy assessment of 200 financial institutions exposed to companies working in areas at risk of deforestation in Latin America, Southeast Asia and West and Central Africa scored 59% of them under one out of 10, a sign of “an abject failure” to mitigate environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks.
In Indonesia, for example, Southeast Asian pulp-and-paper producers are continuing to expand production, putting the country’s remaining forests under pressure; while in Brazil, the beef industry has contributed to 80% of the Amazon deforestation since 1985, the report said.
Finance firms’ policies on providing credit or investment to both sectors were “very weak”, the study also noted, and have done little to avert environmental degradation, support indigenous peoples’ and local communities’ rights or ensure companies are not exploiting people through forced labour.
“This latest assessment shows how big banks and institutional investors are blind to the urgency of the moment,” Picken stated.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
World’s leading banks fuel deforestation, study shows
Finance to high-risk agriculture, forestry and land-use companies is up over 60% from 2020 to 2021
The world’s largest financial institutions increased their backing of companies in the agriculture, forestry and land-use sectors most responsible for deforestation in 2021, a new study showed on Tuesday.
Issued by the Forests & Finance Coalition of NGOs, which looks to improve transparency, policies, systems and regulations in the financial sector, the report found that finance to those companies rose over 60% to $47bn between 2020 and 2021.
The analysis comes ahead of the next round of global climate talks in November at which protection of rainforests and other climate-crucial biodiversity are set to be a central theme.
Banks have pumped $267bn into forest-risk commodity firms since the signing of the Paris Agreement on climate in 2015, the study said, while investors were holding $40bn in bonds and shares as of September this year.
“The world’s financial institutions are actually increasing their lending to the very industries driving humanity to the brink,” Tom Picken, director of Rainforest Action Network’s (RAN) Forest and Finance Campaign, said in a statement, citing “dangerously inadequate” policies.
Forests & Finance policy assessment of 200 financial institutions exposed to companies working in areas at risk of deforestation in Latin America, Southeast Asia and West and Central Africa scored 59% of them under one out of 10, a sign of “an abject failure” to mitigate environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks.
In Indonesia, for example, Southeast Asian pulp-and-paper producers are continuing to expand production, putting the country’s remaining forests under pressure; while in Brazil, the beef industry has contributed to 80% of the Amazon deforestation since 1985, the report said.
Finance firms’ policies on providing credit or investment to both sectors were “very weak”, the study also noted, and have done little to avert environmental degradation, support indigenous peoples’ and local communities’ rights or ensure companies are not exploiting people through forced labour.
“This latest assessment shows how big banks and institutional investors are blind to the urgency of the moment,” Picken stated.
Reuters
Brazilian researchers have a rainforest beef with Lula’s meat vow
Brazil opposition party’s ‘green’ farm loan plan offers hope for Amazon
Communities fight to protect land as mining eats into Amazon
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Farmers turn to seed banks to fight climate change
Moody’s counts cost of nature-related risks
Ukraine war diverts attention from emission cut promises
Battling Kenya’s charcoal scourge
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.