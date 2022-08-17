Brazil opposition party’s ‘green’ farm loan plan offers hope for Amazon

UK inflation data and New Zealand rate hike remind investors that global economy still faces many challenges
Sao Paulo — Advisers to leftist Brazilian presidential hopeful Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva are proposing subsidised “green” farm loans to spur planting of soya beans and maize on open pasture and reduce deforestation of the Amazon.
The proposal, revealed to Reuters by a senior Lula adviser, is one of the clearest examples yet of how the former president has tried to court allies in the powerhouse agribusiness sector while promising more environmentally friendly policies.
“The ecological transition is a central axis for all our policies,” said Aloizio Mercadante, who is co-ordinating the Workers Party (PT) platform. “We can open differentiated lines of credit to encourage migration to agriculture that sequesters carbon.”
Most opinion polls show Lula with a double-digit lead over right-wing incumbent Jair Bolsonaro, who rode a wave of rural support to office four years ago. Lula’s entreaties to farm leaders have drawn concern from some environmental activists and met with disdain from powerful agricultural groups.
Under the proposed green credit programme, Brazilian farmers could apply for cheaper, government-subsidised loans if they agree to meet targets for sustainable agricultural practices, Mercadante said.
The programme would aim to encourage conversion of degraded pastures into crop-growing areas and also increase the use of greener, bio-pesticides in Brazil, the world’s biggest supplier of soya beans, coffee and sugar among other staples.
The green loans are similar to a subsidised credit programme offered for the 2010/2011 crop, in Lula’s last year in office.
That programme, now called ABC+, helped cut an estimated 170m tonnes of net carbon emissions over the seven years to 2018, according to government information on the scheme.
However, that only represents 2% of Brazil’s total subsidised farm credit, or about 6bn reais ($1.17bn) in the current crop.
Lula’s advisers see plenty of room to grow, eyeing an estimated 30m hectares of underused pastureland where ranching could be replaced by crops.
Farmers in Mato Grosso, Brazil’s biggest grain state, would be prime candidates for the green loans, the advisers said, as the state boasts 11m ha of planted area and almost as large an area of degraded pastures.
In 2021, deforestation in Mato Grosso reached 2,300km², according to Brazilian space research agency INPE.
Carlos Ernesto Agustin, an agribusiness entrepreneur who has been consulting on the PT’s proposals, said the plan would boost agricultural output, reduce deforestation risks and improve Brazil’s image abroad by encouraging a transition from ranching to farming.
“Why doesn’t this migration happen?” he said. “Because it lacks an incentive ... a public financing policy.”
Former environment minister Izabella Teixeira, who has also been advising Lula’s campaign, said 35% of Brazil’s livestock production is in the Amazon region, where productivity is low.
She said that land would be more productive with crops that would also sequester more carbon than the degraded pastures, without affecting meat processing.
However, Teixeira underscored that incentives for more sustainable agriculture were only part of the solution to reducing deforestation of the Brazilian Amazon, which has hit a 15-year high as Bolsonaro has cut back on environmental law enforcement.
“One thing is confronting deforestation. You need policies for command and control. Another thing is the low-carbon transformation of economic sectors,” she said.
Reuters
Brazil opposition party’s ‘green’ farm loan plan offers hope for Amazon
Scheme would promote conversion of degraded livestock pastures into crop-growing areas, increase the use of greener, bio-pesticides, and reduce deforestation
Brazil’s Lula and Bolsonaro launch election campaigns
ISAAC NKAMA: SA’s glut of shopping malls sees bad returns for retail developers, investors
Families throughout the world struggle amid eye-popping food inflation
