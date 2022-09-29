×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Features / Africa

Battling Kenya’s charcoal scourge

A rural women’s group in the East African country has organised to mitigate the impact of deforestation, while improving the fortunes of the community

29 September 2022 - 05:00 Shadrack Omuka

The journey to Eor Ewuaso village in Kenya’s Narok county is a challenge: sharp bends, corrugated roads and a scorching sun define this remote part of the country.

Here, near the indigenous Mau forest, you’ll find the Paran centre. For almost 20 years, the group has brought together women from three local communities — Maasai, Kalenjin and Ogiek — to eradicate illegal logging and charcoal burning...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.