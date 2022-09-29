The rand, like other emerging market currencies, has been pummelled by the strong dollar. And unless the Fed changes its tone, further volatility - and interest rate hikes - await local investors
An Eastern Cape judge is set to rule within days on how Intercape has been almost run out of business by mafia-style taxi organisations
Namaqualand’s flowers put on a great show again, but there were some blemishes amid the beauty
Looking to enrol for an MBA? There are some important questions to ask before you start the application process – starting with why you want the qualification in the first place
With headlines shouting how SA has become lost to our own brand of the Cosa Nostra, it's intriguing to see what has become of the real home of the Mafia, Sicily
The journey to Eor Ewuaso village in Kenya’s Narok county is a challenge: sharp bends, corrugated roads and a scorching sun define this remote part of the country.
Here, near the indigenous Mau forest, you’ll find the Paran centre. For almost 20 years, the group has brought together women from three local communities — Maasai, Kalenjin and Ogiek — to eradicate illegal logging and charcoal burning...
Battling Kenya’s charcoal scourge
A rural women’s group in the East African country has organised to mitigate the impact of deforestation, while improving the fortunes of the community
