WATCH: CEO Zak Callisto on Cartrack’s subscriber growth ambitions

Business Day TV speaks to Karooooo CEO Zak Callisto

13 October 2022 - 21:51
Karooooo says it hopes to expand the number of Cartrack subscribers by close to a fifth in its 2023 financial year as it looks to position itself as a leading global mobility software-as-a-service platform. Business Day TV took a closer look at these ambitions with the group’s CEO, Zak Callisto.

Karooooo eyes post-Covid growth in Southeast Asia

Cash-flush group would rather grow its business than make acquisitions
