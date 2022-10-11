×

WATCH: RMB launches funding platform to assist agricultural sector

Business Day TV speaks to RMB senior coverage banker Wimpie Snyman

11 October 2022 - 22:53
Picture: 123RF/KOSTIC DUSAN
Picture: 123RF/KOSTIC DUSAN

RMB is stepping in to address food security concerns. The firm has launched a platform that will assist farmers to gain access to alternative funding as the Land Bank struggles to meet the sector’s funding needs. Business Day TV spoke to RMB senior coverage banker Wimpie Snyman for more detail.

