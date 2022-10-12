×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Strong demand drives Sirius real estate

Business Day TV speaks to Sirius Real Estate CEO, Andrew Coombs

12 October 2022 - 22:44
Sirius Real Estate CEO Andrew Coombs. Picture: SUPPLIED
Sirius Real Estate CEO Andrew Coombs. Picture: SUPPLIED

Sirius Real Estate says it continues to experience rental growth in the UK and Germany, citing high demand. Business Day TV caught up with CEO Andrew Coombs to discuss whether the momentum will continue as geopolitical uncertainty and high inflation weigh down the global economy.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

WATCH: RMB launches funding platform to assist agricultural sector

Business Day TV speaks to RMB senior coverage banker Wimpie Snyman
Companies
1 day ago

WATCH: AfroCentric weighs offer from Sanlam

Business Day TV speaks to AfroCentric CEO Ahmed Banderker
Companies
1 day ago

WATCH: Richards Bay Minerals turns to renewable solar power

Business Day TV speaks to Richards Bay Minerals MD Werner Duvenhage
Companies
6 days ago

WATCH: CEO Andrea Taverna-Turisan on Equites’ strong performance

Business Day TV spoke to Taverna-Turisan as the company’s focus on logistics property pays off
Companies
1 week ago

Companies in this Story

 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Market reaction to Sanlam’s offer for AfroCentric ...
Companies / Healthcare
2.
Bumper paydays for FirstRand and FNB CEOs
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Tharisa’s move to trucks is paying off amid ...
Companies / Mining
4.
Famous Brands plans to acquire two Gauteng ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Westinghouse to be sold for $7.9bn on rising need ...
Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.